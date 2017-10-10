Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $7.98 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 138.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,169 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.16% of MDU Resources Group worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3,744.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,186,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,988,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,196 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,866,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,417.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 711,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 683,325 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 475,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,660 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) opened at 26.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.91. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 66.96%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO David L. Goodin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,519.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

