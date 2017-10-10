Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $7.54 Million Position in Staples, Inc. (SPLS)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,038 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Staples worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Staples by 42.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 155,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 46,485 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Staples by 177.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 576,599 shares during the last quarter. Halcyon Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Staples during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in Staples during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Staples by 72.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Staples Inc. alerts:

Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ SPLS) opened at 10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $6.73 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Staples, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $10.26.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Staples had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Staples, Inc. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $7.54 Million Position in Staples, Inc. (SPLS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-7-54-million-position-in-staples-inc-spls.html.

SPLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Staples from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Staples in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $8.00 price target on shares of Staples and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Staples in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Staples has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Staples Company Profile

Staples, Inc (Staples) is a provider of products and services that serve the needs of business customers and consumers. The Company offers a range of print and marketing and technology services. The Company’s segments include North American Delivery, North American Retail and Other. The North American Delivery segment consists of the United States and Canadian businesses, including Staples Business Advantage, staples.com, staples.ca, and quill.com, that sell and deliver products and services primarily to businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Staples Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staples Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.