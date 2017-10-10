Cormark Comments on Kinaxis Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (KXS)

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Kinaxis in a report released on Thursday. Cormark analyst R. Peters forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinaxis’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KXS. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$87.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.50.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) opened at 72.12 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.59.

In other Kinaxis news, Director Douglas Proctor Colbeth sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.45, for a total transaction of C$1,033,665.00. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,224 in the last three months.

Kinaxis Inc is a provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations. The Company offers RapidResponse as a collection of cloud-based configurable applications. The Company’s RapidResponse product provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities that create the foundation for managing multiple, interconnected supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment and capacity planning.

