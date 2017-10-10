Control4 Corporation (CTRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTRL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Control4 Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Cowen and Company set a $22.00 price objective on Control4 Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Control4 Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ CTRL) opened at 30.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $755.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of -0.58. Control4 Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Control4 Corporation had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Control4 Corporation will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $40,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $49,582.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,980.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $194,603. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Control4 Corporation by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Control4 Corporation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Control4 Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Control4 Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Control4 Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Control4 Corporation

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

