Contrasting Southwestern Energy (SWN) & Its Peers

Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) is one of 246 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Southwestern Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Southwestern Energy Company alerts:

This table compares Southwestern Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -9.46% 25.19% 4.35% Southwestern Energy Competitors -435.13% -2.77% 0.84%

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 14 7 0 2.22 Southwestern Energy Competitors 1421 7382 11973 253 2.53

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $11.68, suggesting a potential upside of 98.04%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.90%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $2.99 billion $1.09 billion -6.02 Southwestern Energy Competitors $1.42 billion $613.46 million 19.64

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale. Through its affiliated midstream subsidiaries, it is engaged in natural gas gathering activities in Arkansas and Louisiana. Its operations are principally focused on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved natural gas and oil reserves were 5,253 billions of cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe). During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, it gathered approximately 600 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas in the Fayetteville Shale area, including 42 Bcf of natural gas from third-party operated wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.