Contrasting Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) & Its Rivals

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical Components & Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Regal Beloit Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Regal Beloit Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Regal Beloit Corporation pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 44.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Beloit Corporation has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regal Beloit Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation $3.25 billion $469.10 million 17.40 Regal Beloit Corporation Competitors $1.86 billion $293.26 million -36.68

Regal Beloit Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Regal Beloit Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Regal Beloit Corporation has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Beloit Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 6.29% 9.88% 4.79% Regal Beloit Corporation Competitors -3.49% 5.81% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regal Beloit Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 6 4 0 2.40 Regal Beloit Corporation Competitors 186 914 1195 6 2.44

Regal Beloit Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.56%. As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Regal Beloit Corporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Regal Beloit Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Regal Beloit Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors and end users. It operates distribution facilities in Plainfield, Indiana; McAllen, Texas; LaVergne, Tennessee, and Florence, Kentucky.

