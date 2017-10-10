Contrasting Kemet Corporation (KEM) & Its Rivals

Kemet Corporation (NYSE: KEM) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Component” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kemet Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kemet Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemet Corporation 33.25% 20.21% 4.53% Kemet Corporation Competitors 1.90% -2.19% 0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kemet Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemet Corporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kemet Corporation Competitors 42 257 466 6 2.57

Kemet Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential downside of 27.12%. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies have a potential downside of 9.65%. Given Kemet Corporation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kemet Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kemet Corporation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Kemet Corporation $846.86 million $110.10 million 5.10 Kemet Corporation Competitors $894.66 million $186.07 million 11.35

Kemet Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kemet Corporation. Kemet Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Kemet Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Kemet Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kemet Corporation has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemet Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kemet Corporation peers beat Kemet Corporation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kemet Corporation Company Profile

KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. The Solid Capacitors segment primarily produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer and ceramic capacitors. Solid Capacitors also produces tantalum powder used in the production of tantalum capacitors. The Film and Electrolytic Business Group produces film, paper and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors. It also designs and produces EMI Filters. The Company’s product offerings include surface mount, which are attached directly to the circuit board; leaded capacitors, which are attached to the circuit board using lead wires, and chassis-mount and other pin-through-hole board-mount capacitors, which utilize attachment methods, such as screw terminal and snap-in. The Company sells its products to a range of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers.

