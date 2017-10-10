Contrasting FleetCor Technologies (FLT) and The Competition

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transaction & Payment Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FleetCor Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies $2.06 billion $1.11 billion 31.93 FleetCor Technologies Competitors $1.64 billion $481.00 million 29.32

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. FleetCor Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies 23.28% 20.87% 6.85% FleetCor Technologies Competitors 10.78% 15.97% 5.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FleetCor Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies 0 0 12 1 3.08 FleetCor Technologies Competitors 117 698 1036 12 2.51

FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $181.45, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. As a group, “Transaction & Payment Services” companies have a potential upside of 9.74%. Given FleetCor Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FleetCor Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats its peers on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities. Its payment programs enable its customers to manage and control their commercial payments, card programs, and employee spending and provide card-accepting merchants with a customer base that can increase their sales and customer loyalty. The Company also provides a suite of fleet related and workforce payment products, including mobile telematics services, fleet maintenance management and employee benefit and transportation related payments. As of December 31, 2016, its products were used in 53 countries around the world, with its primary geographies in the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

