Contrasting Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR) and Its Competitors

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ: FSFR) is one of 574 publicly-traded companies in the “Closed End Funds” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp.’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. pays out 161.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.7% and pay out 87.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. Competitors 192 1182 1413 13 2.45

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies have a potential upside of 40.90%. Given Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp.’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. 29.89% 7.27% 3.83% Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. Competitors -49.41% 6.60% 5.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. N/A N/A 18.79 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. Competitors $57.58 million $38.86 million -0.18

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp.. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. rivals beat Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital. The Company invests in portfolio companies primarily in the form of senior loans. The Company invests in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company may also invest in unsecured loans, including subordinated loans, issued by private middle market companies, and senior and subordinated loans issued by public companies and equity investments. The senior loans that the Company targets have final maturities of 4 to 7 years. The Company seeks to invest in senior loans made primarily to private middle market companies. Fifth Street Management LLC is the investment advisor of the Company.

