Contrasting FactSet Research Systems (FDS) & CoreLogic (CLGX)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) and CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and CoreLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 21.15% 55.76% 23.74% CoreLogic 4.99% 17.07% 4.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FactSet Research Systems and CoreLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 2 5 2 0 2.00 CoreLogic 1 3 3 0 2.29

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus target price of $171.56, suggesting a potential downside of 3.86%. CoreLogic has a consensus target price of $44.14, suggesting a potential downside of 7.17%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than CoreLogic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of CoreLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CoreLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreLogic has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and CoreLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.18 billion 5.93 $414.14 million $6.52 27.37 CoreLogic $1.91 billion 2.10 $404.81 million $1.09 43.62

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue, but lower earnings than CoreLogic. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CoreLogic does not pay a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats CoreLogic on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc. is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas. The European segment maintains offices in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Sweden and Dubai. The Asia Pacific segment maintains office locations in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mumbai, India. The Company delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, service, content, and technology. Its offerings include a complete services solution focused on verifying, cleaning and loading portfolio data across asset classes, and an execution management system. The Company offers third-party content through desktop, wireless and off-platform solutions.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc. is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. Its segments include Property Intelligence (PI), Risk Management and Work Flow (RMW), and Corporate. The Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses real property, mortgage and consumer information, which includes loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps and mortgage-backed securities information. The RMW segment owns or licenses real property information, mortgage information and consumer information, which includes loan information, property sales and characteristic information, natural hazard data, parcel maps, employment verification, criminal records and eviction records.

