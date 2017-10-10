Contrasting Central Garden & Pet (CENT) & Its Peers

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) is one of 50 public companies in the “Food Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Central Garden & Pet to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Central Garden & Pet and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Central Garden & Pet Competitors 264 1499 1854 53 2.46

Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.11%. As a group, “Food Processing” companies have a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 3.49% 13.66% 6.13% Central Garden & Pet Competitors 4.08% 11.36% 4.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $1.98 billion $202.40 million 28.79 Central Garden & Pet Competitors $8.38 billion $1.05 billion 22.19

Central Garden & Pet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Central Garden & Pet. Central Garden & Pet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet’s competitors have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet competitors beat Central Garden & Pet on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States. In addition, its Pet segment operates sales and logistics networks in the industry strategically supporting its brands. Its principal pet supplies categories are dog and cat, aquatics, bird and small animal, wild bird feed and animal health products. The Company markets and produces various brands, including Pennington, The Rebels, AMDRO, Lilly Miller, Ironite, Sevin, and Over-N-Out. Its Garden segment operates a sales and logistics network that strategically supports its brands. The Company’s principal lawn and garden product lines include grass seed, wild bird feed and insect control products.

