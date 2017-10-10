Constellation Brands’ (STZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) opened at 208.19 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post $8.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

In other news, EVP William F. Hackett sold 12,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 54,834 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $10,665,213.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,727,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,172 over the last ninety days. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,385,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $43,914,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

