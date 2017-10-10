Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE STZ) opened at 208.19 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $213.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.41 and a 200-day moving average of $187.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post $8.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 54,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $10,665,213.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,727,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William F. Hackett sold 12,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,351 shares of company stock worth $15,484,172. 15.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

