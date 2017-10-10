CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of CONSOL Energy worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,502,000 after purchasing an additional 112,638 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth $306,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 136,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 35,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank set a $21.00 price target on CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $20.00 price target on CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.37.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/consol-energy-inc-cnx-stake-decreased-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE CNX) opened at 16.62 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $22.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company’s market cap is $3.82 billion.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.79 million. CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 202.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.