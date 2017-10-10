ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 48.91 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. The stock’s market cap is $59.52 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $54.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

