ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 140,950 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 59,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 202,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,497,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,066,900,000 after buying an additional 3,982,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 210,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

ConocoPhillips (COP) opened at 48.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $59.52 billion. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.98%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

