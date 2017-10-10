ConocoPhillips (COP) PT Raised to $55.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lifted by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $54.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $59.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (COP) traded up 1.23% on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,275 shares. The firm’s market cap is $60.25 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ConocoPhillips (COP) PT Raised to $55.00” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/conocophillips-cop-pt-raised-to-55-00.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Waldron LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.5% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 249,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 409,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.