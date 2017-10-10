Conning Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,628.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,260,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,731,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,597,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,701 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 79.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,538 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7,919.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 93.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,980,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) opened at 87.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $17,796,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 990,000 shares of company stock worth $82,949,650. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

