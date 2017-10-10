Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to announce sales of $348.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified Holdings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.10 million. Compass Diversified Holdings reported sales of $252.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings will report full-year sales of $348.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified Holdings.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.90). Compass Diversified Holdings had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $307.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. BidaskClub raised Compass Diversified Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE CODI) traded up 0.56% on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,183 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.08 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Compass Diversified Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -276.92%.

Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust) and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, (the Company), acquires and manages small and middle-market businesses. The Company operates through segments include Acquisition Corp. (5.11 Tactical), The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc (Liberty), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.

