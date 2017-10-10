Comparing Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) & Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (TLOG)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ: WINT) and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:TLOG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -588.67% N/A -308.95% Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp N/A N/A -73.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $3.23 million 0.84 -$28.34 million ($5.25) -0.04 Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp N/A N/A -$21.14 million ($1.76) -0.02

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Windtree Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Windtree Therapeutics and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,040.79%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp beats Windtree Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

About Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of novel small molecule therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The Company has approximately two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. SHAPE is the Company’s histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that it is developing for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The Company is also exploring studying SHAPE in alopecia areata, an autoimmune skin disease. SHAPE has been granted the United States orphan drug designation for CTCL. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases (SMAC)-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

