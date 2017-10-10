Comparing Points International (PCOM) & The Competition

Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “E-commerce & Auction Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Points International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Points International has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International’s peers have a beta of 1.54, indicating that their average stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Points International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Points International Competitors 86 678 1568 83 2.68

Points International currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. As a group, “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies have a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Points International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -0.53% 7.56% 3.28% Points International Competitors -1,537.99% -34.89% -7.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Points International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $332.82 million $9.00 million -105.55 Points International Competitors $2.66 billion $891.38 million -27.94

Points International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Points International. Points International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. (Points) provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators using a common infrastructure. These services include a range of white label or private branded e-commerce services (Loyalty Currency Services) that enable the sale of loyalty currencies (such as frequent flyer miles, hotel points and credit card points), both retail and wholesale, and support the loyalty program consumer offerings and their back end operations. The Company offers the consumer-focused Points Loyalty Wallet that allows users to track, manage and access multiple loyalty rewards programs through the Points.com Website. It also offers Points Travel, which is private label travel e-commerce platform designed specifically for the loyalty industry. The Company operates the PointsHound.com Website, a hotel booking engine and loyalty currency aggregator built specifically for frequent travelers.

