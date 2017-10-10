Comparing Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) & Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) and Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Novus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Novus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Novus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals 38.89% 5,686.82% 87.49% Novus Therapeutics N/A -114.19% -101.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Novus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $14.97 million 5.11 $5.99 million $2.54 14.86 Novus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.10 million N/A N/A

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Novus Therapeutics.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Novus Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s pipeline of product candidates includes a treatment for Binge Eating Disorder (BED), a treatment for Bulimia Nervosa (BN), a treatment for Cocaine Use Disorder (CocUD) and a heroin vaccine. The Company also is focused on other treatment opportunities.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Tokai Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. It has two platforms: OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. OP-01 is developed with the intent to be used as a delivery vehicle for drugs treating ears, as well as the nasal and sinus cavities. OP-01 is currently being developed as an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. OP-02 is a daily nasal spray that is designed to improve and maintain a healthy middle ear. OP-02 is being developed as a potential treatment option for patients with otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction. OP-02 is a combination drug product, which comprises two components: surfactant dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine and a spreading agent cholesteryl palmitate. The product is sprayed through the nostrils toward the opening of the Eustachian tube at the back of the nasal cavity.

