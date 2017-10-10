Comparing Luna Innovations (LUNA) and Volcano Corp (VOLC)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) and Volcano Corp (NASDAQ:VOLC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Luna Innovations Incorporated alerts:

10.0% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Luna Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luna Innovations and Volcano Corp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $57.27 million 0.81 $2.29 million ($0.07) -24.00 Volcano Corp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Volcano Corp.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Volcano Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations -3.00% -5.00% -3.24% Volcano Corp -8.21% -10.48% -3.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luna Innovations and Volcano Corp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcano Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luna Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Volcano Corp.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Volcano Corp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing and test, and measurement products. The Company is focused on bringing technology solutions to measure and monitor processes in the aerospace, automotive, energy, composite, telecommunications and defense industries. The Company operates in two business segments: Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment develops, manufactures and markets its suite of products, including high-speed optical receiver (HSOR), custom optoelectronic subsystems (Optoelectronics), and Terahertz (THz) products, and fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products. The Technology Development segment performs applied research principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials and health sciences. The Company’s HSOR transmission products are deployed in the Internet communications equipment infrastructure for high-speed bandwidth.

Volcano Corp Company Profile

Volcano Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes a suite of precision guided therapy tools including intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and fractional flow reserve (FFR) products. The Company markets its products to physicians, nurses and technicians who perform endovascular based coronary and peripheral interventional procedures in hospitals and to other personnel who make purchasing decisions on behalf of hospitals. The Company’s products consist of consoles that are marketed as stand-alone units or as units that can be integrated into a variety of hospital-based interventional surgical suites called catheterization laboratories, or cath labs. The Company has developed customized cath lab versions of these consoles. The Company sells products directly to customers in the United States, Japan, certain European markets and South Africa. The Company’s products include consoles, IVUS products, FFR products, Pioneer plus re-entry catheter and crux VCF system.

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.