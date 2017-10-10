Comparing Advaxis (ADXS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Advaxis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advaxis and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44

Advaxis presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 377.27%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.92%. Given Advaxis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advaxis and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $14.01 million 12.90 -$93.95 million ($2.29) -1.92 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.66 million ($2.62) -3.58

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Advaxis. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advaxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advaxis and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis -655.66% -93.54% -64.49% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.35% -48.11%

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats Advaxis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)-Listeriolysin O (LLO) cancer immunotherapies. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Lm bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-LLO strains integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy as they access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T-cell immunity, stimulate and activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable the T-cells to eliminate tumors. Axalimogene filolisbac is its lead Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate for the treatment of Human Papilloma Virus-associated cancers. ADXS-PSA is its Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that targets the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) associated with prostate cancer.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments for patients with high unmet needs. Its development pipeline includes two product candidates: ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002 is a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system. ZYN002 is in Phase II clinical development in patients with refractory epilepsy, in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, as well as in patients with Fragile X syndrome. ZYN001 is a pro-drug of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that enables transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system through a patch. ZYN001 is targeting two pain indications, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain.

