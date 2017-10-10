Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ CBSH) opened at 57.98 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $305.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.44 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

In related news, Director John R. Capps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $548,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,230.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $585,933.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,270,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,487,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,728 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

