Colfax Corporation’s (CFX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) in a report released on Monday. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Colfax Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Colfax Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Colfax Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Colfax Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) opened at 42.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.32. Colfax Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $965.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.31 million. Colfax Corporation had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Corporation will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $146,998.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Wittig sold 29,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $1,147,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,202 shares of company stock worth $1,312,182. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,956,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,600,000 after acquiring an additional 95,361 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Corporation by 1,233.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 904,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after acquiring an additional 836,400 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Corporation by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Corporation by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation Company Profile

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

