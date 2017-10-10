Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris Plc were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris Plc during the second quarter worth $206,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steris Plc during the second quarter worth $208,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Steris Plc during the second quarter worth $209,000. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steris Plc during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris Plc during the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris Plc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 612 Shares of Steris Plc (STE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/coldstream-capital-management-inc-buys-612-shares-of-steris-plc-ste.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Steris Plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on Steris Plc from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Steris Plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 156,072 shares of Steris Plc stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $13,598,553.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,711.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,086 shares of company stock worth $16,953,621. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 74,983 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.29. Steris Plc has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30.

Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Steris Plc had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Steris Plc’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steris Plc will post $4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Steris Plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steris Plc’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

About Steris Plc

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris Plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.