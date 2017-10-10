Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,693,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of Coherus BioSciences worth $110,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/coherus-biosciences-inc-chrs-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. ValuEngine lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) opened at 13.40 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The firm’s market capitalization is $688.04 million.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a negative return on equity of 307.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post ($5.13) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan C. Herman sold 17,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $263,375.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,758.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a late-stage clinical biologics platform company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing biosimilar products. The Company’s business is organized around therapeutic franchises, including Oncology biosimilar candidates pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) and bevacizumab (Avastin); Immunology (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates etanercept (Enbrel) and adalimumab (Humira); Ophthalmology biosimilar candidate ranibizumab (Lucentis), and Multiple sclerosis small molecule therapeutic candidate, CHS-131.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.