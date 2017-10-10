Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Off Wall Street started coverage on Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications Holdings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) opened at 48.40 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $51.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.23 million. Cogent Communications Holdings had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,250 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $97,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,466 shares of company stock worth $1,422,354. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings by 63.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings by 29.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings in the second quarter valued at $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings by 1,919.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications Holdings

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

