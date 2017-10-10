Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Given Overweight Rating at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 2,400 ($31.55) to GBX 2,820 ($37.08) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.50) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 1,950 ($25.64) to GBX 2,400 ($31.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca Cola HBC AG to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.67) to GBX 2,400 ($31.55) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,335.09 ($30.70).

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) opened at 2588.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,584.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,331.71. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,602.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,682.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 9.42 billion.

In related news, insider SANDA PAREZANOVIC purchased 34 shares of Coca Cola HBC AG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,243 ($29.49) per share, with a total value of £762.62 ($1,002.66). Also, insider JAN GUSTAVSSON purchased 104 shares of Coca Cola HBC AG stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,240 ($29.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,329.60 ($3,062.85). Insiders have bought 223 shares of company stock worth $528,701 in the last ninety days.

Coca Cola HBC AG Company Profile

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

