Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Holdings Boosted by NGAM Advisors L.P.

NGAM Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Company (The) makes up approximately 0.8% of NGAM Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NGAM Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $71,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 59.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 21.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (KO) opened at 45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.17%.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 8,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $409,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,181.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $4,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS AG boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Company (The) from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $47.00 price target on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

