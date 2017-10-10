Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (CIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.17

Shares of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 552,220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cobalt International Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial Corporation cut shares of Cobalt International Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Cobalt International Energy in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cobalt International Energy in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cobalt International Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company’s market capitalization is $34.55 million.

Cobalt International Energy (NYSE:CIE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.79). Cobalt International Energy had a negative net margin of 7,253.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.95%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cobalt International Energy, Inc. will post ($7.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cobalt International Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cobalt International Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,059,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 284,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cobalt International Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the period. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in Cobalt International Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cobalt International Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 141,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Cobalt International Energy Company Profile

Cobalt International Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company has its operations focused in the deepwater United States Gulf of Mexico. The Company also has a non-operated interest in the Diaba Block offshore Gabon in West Africa. The Company’s exploration efforts in the United States Gulf of Mexico has resulted in four oil and natural gas discoveries including the North Platte, Shenandoah, Anchor and Heidelberg fields.

