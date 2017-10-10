CNH Partners LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:HESM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Get Hess Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) traded up 0.69% on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21.

Hess Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 49.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CNH Partners LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/cnh-partners-llc-takes-346000-position-in-hess-midstream-partners-lp-hesm.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank set a $31.00 target price on Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, traditional master limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.