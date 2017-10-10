CNH Partners LLC Buys 11,200 Shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. (EEP)

CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge Energy, L.P. were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 1,178.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 33,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. (EEP) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 129,611 shares. Enbridge Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $26.30. The company’s market cap is $6.72 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.82 million. Enbridge Energy, L.P. had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Energy, L.P. will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEP. BidaskClub lowered Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge Energy, L.P. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering; transportation and storage services, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, marketing and transportation services in the Gulf Coast and mid-continent regions of the United States.

