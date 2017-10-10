CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $13.20 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.80.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.31.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) opened at 11.91 on Monday. CNH Industrial NV has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CNH Industrial NV had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 1,788.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,176,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 51.7% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,986,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 52,429.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,703 shares in the last quarter.

About CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

