Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,268 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 98,634 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) remained flat at $11.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 103,818 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $11.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. This is an increase from Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. It seeks to achieve its objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process. It will invest in equity and equity-related securities, as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt.
