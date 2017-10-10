Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,268 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 98,634 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) remained flat at $11.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 103,818 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. This is an increase from Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Short Interest Update” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/clough-global-opportunities-fund-glo-short-interest-update.html.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. It seeks to achieve its objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process. It will invest in equity and equity-related securities, as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt.

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.