Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0994 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) remained flat at $11.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. 103,818 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. It seeks to achieve its objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process. It will invest in equity and equity-related securities, as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt.

