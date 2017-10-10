Clinton Group Inc. Invests $228,000 in Eaton Vance Corporation (EV)

Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) opened at 49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.84. Eaton Vance Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $393.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.74 million. Eaton Vance Corporation had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 18.03%. Eaton Vance Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corporation will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 72,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $3,599,014.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,295,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 73,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $3,565,932.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,023,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,439,425 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eaton Vance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Eaton Vance Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Eaton Vance Corporation Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

