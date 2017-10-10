Clinton Group Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

Clinton Group Inc. lowered its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,377 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 300.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE RPT) opened at 13.13 on Tuesday. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

