Clinton Group Inc. Buys New Stake in CSRA Inc. (CSRA)

Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSRA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,408,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,233,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSRA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,520,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,528,000 after purchasing an additional 165,504 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSRA by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,902,000 after purchasing an additional 815,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSRA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,264,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CSRA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,178,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSRA. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSRA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of CSRA in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSRA in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

In related news, EVP George Batsakis sold 28,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $892,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig L. Martin purchased 20,000 shares of CSRA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA) opened at 31.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.95. CSRA Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. CSRA had a return on equity of 101.22% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSRA Inc. will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

