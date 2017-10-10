Civitas Solutions, Inc. (CIVI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Civitas Solutions, Inc. is a national network of local health and human services. It operates as a provider of an array of community-based services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, brain and spinal cord injuries and other catastrophic injuries and illnesses, and to youth with emotional, behavioral and medically complex challenges, as well as their families. The Company serves governmental agencies, non-public payors, and not-for-profit organizations. Civitas Solutions, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civitas Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) remained flat at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,196 shares. Civitas Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.51 million. Civitas Solutions had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 1.35%. Civitas Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Civitas Solutions will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Civitas Solutions news, CFO Denis M. Holler sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $90,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Renzo Linda De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $1,114,393 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civitas Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civitas Solutions by 55.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civitas Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civitas Solutions by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civitas Solutions by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc is a provider of home- and community-based health and human services to individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and other special needs. The Company operates through two segments: Human Services and Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS).

