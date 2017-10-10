Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 165 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) opened at 197.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average of $192.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $161.29 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 83.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 165 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/citizens-financial-group-inc-ri-sells-165-shares-of-becton-dickinson-and-company-bdx.html.

In other news, insider Gary M. Cohen sold 15,512 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $3,160,880.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,517,294.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Sichak sold 11,787 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.46, for a total value of $2,362,822.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,057.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,904 shares of company stock worth $15,242,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.