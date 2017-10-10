Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Milacron Holdings Corp. worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCRN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 63,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Milacron Holdings Corp. news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $215,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,545,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $126,079,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,606,624 shares of company stock worth $127,052,807. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) opened at 17.87 on Tuesday. Milacron Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Milacron Holdings Corp. had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Milacron Holdings Corp. will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milacron Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

