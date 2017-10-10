Citigroup Inc. Has $734,000 Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 146.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,147.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,169,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,465,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,279,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Richard Contreras sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $357,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $57,219.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,266. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) opened at 45.90 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

