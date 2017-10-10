Citigroup Inc. (C) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 12th. Analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.95 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE C) opened at 75.39 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citigroup news, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,494.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

