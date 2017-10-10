Citadel Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stake in CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of CSS Industries worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSS. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of CSS Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSS Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) opened at 29.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.05. CSS Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $29.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSS Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

CSS Industries Profile

CSS Industries, Inc is a consumer products company, which is engaged in the design, manufacture, procurement, distribution and sale of non-durable all occasion and seasonal social expression products, principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s occasion and seasonal products include classroom exchange Valentines, infant products, journals, buttons, gift wrap, floral accessories, craft and educational products, Easter egg dyes and novelties, memory books, scrapbooks, stickers, stationery and other items.

