Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE:CBB) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Bell worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 78.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE:CBB) opened at 20.70 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.52.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.28 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 6.84%. Cincinnati Bell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Gabelli downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.
Cincinnati Bell Profile
Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. Through its Entertainment and Communications segment, the Company provides high-speed data, video and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over fiber network and a legacy copper network.
