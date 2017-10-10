Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE:CBB) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Bell worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 78.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell Inc alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE:CBB) opened at 20.70 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.28 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 6.84%. Cincinnati Bell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/cincinnati-bell-inc-cbb-position-boosted-by-citadel-advisors-llc.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Gabelli downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. Through its Entertainment and Communications segment, the Company provides high-speed data, video and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over fiber network and a legacy copper network.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.