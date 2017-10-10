Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 280,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 228,629 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,267.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,461,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639,877 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 9,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $484,345.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,810.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 177,940 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $8,950,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,858 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) opened at 47.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. Church & Dwight Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $898.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.87 million. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Company, Inc. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

