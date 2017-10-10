Chevron Corporation (CVX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays PLC raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chevron Corporation traded as high as $119.07 and last traded at $119.12, with a volume of 3,131,748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.71.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS AG set a $105.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $248,262.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $225.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Chevron Corporation’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

