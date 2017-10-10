Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Position Trimmed by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $378.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ CHTR) opened at 366.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.50 and a 52-week high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total value of $4,379,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

